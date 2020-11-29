Anker's PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB-C dock ranks among our picks for best docking stations for Chromebooks, but whichever computer you're using, plugging in and charging more stuff is always useful. Anker's Thunderbolt 3 docking station lets you connect just about anything you could possibly imagine to your laptop (or desktop) of choice. There are ports for SD/microSD, USB 3.1 Gen 2, USB Power Delivery, Thunderbolt 3 upstream and downstream at 40Gbps, gigabit ethernet, HDMI 2.0 and audio in/out.

Normally the PowerExpand Elite would set you back just short of $250. But with an instant coupon on Amazon this Cyber Monday, it's yours for $20 off - just under $200. Simply press the coupon button before completing your purchase.