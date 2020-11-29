Anker's PowerExpand 13-in-1 USB-C dock ranks among our picks for best docking stations for Chromebooks, but whichever computer you're using, plugging in and charging more stuff is always useful. Anker's Thunderbolt 3 docking station lets you connect just about anything you could possibly imagine to your laptop (or desktop) of choice. There are ports for SD/microSD, USB 3.1 Gen 2, USB Power Delivery, Thunderbolt 3 upstream and downstream at 40Gbps, gigabit ethernet, HDMI 2.0 and audio in/out.
Normally the PowerExpand Elite would set you back just short of $250. But with an instant coupon on Amazon this Cyber Monday, it's yours for $20 off - just under $200. Simply press the coupon button before completing your purchase.
Anker PowerExpand Elite | 20% off at Amazon
Do you really need two HDMI ports and DisplayPort? Probably not, but it's there if you need it, along with two 10Gbps USB-C ports for external hard drives or USB-C peripherals, three USB-A ports, Ethernet, and memory card readers.
For charging purposes, the station can output 85W over a Thunderbolt 3 port - comfortably enough to charge a MacBook Pro even under heavy use. Phones, meanwhile, can be charaged over USB-PD at a reasaonably speedy 18W - enough for full "rapid charging" speeds on a Google Pixel 5.
A great docking station like this is a ideal way to avoid the #donglelife by simply having one connector to link all your stuff to a laptop when you park it down. Anker's PowerExpand Elite is a great way to avoid desk clutter from a nest of wires and other adapters, and now it's more affordable than ever.
