As we get ready to say farewell to 2020, we noticed some parts of the AC forums are feeling a bit nostalgic. Looking back at old devices is a lot of fun, and recently, a few of our members started reminiscing about Windows Phone.

One forum member kicked off the conversation, sharing that they just now said farewell to their Nokia Lumia Icon and replaced it with the Pixel 5. As you might expect, this got other members to look back at their own Windows Phone memories.

Here's what they shared:

beantownsouth

The Nokia Icon was one of the best cell phone ever made. It never, in six years, let me down. When I say never, I mean never. The camera and Nokia's software was way ahead of the game. The pictures were stunning. The OS was fluid and fast. Full Microsoft Office in the palm of your hand. My wife refuses to give hers up. And now that I'm on a Pixel 5, she says she has my old Icon as a replacement....

worldspy99

Welcome! I still have my Lumia 925 which I somehow managed earlier this year to get to WM10. I loved Windows Phone and used it as a daily driver until I switched from the Lumia 950 to the original Google Pixel in January of 2017. I am currently using a Pixel 4a 5G. You will love the Pixel series.

NMCynthia

I absolutely LOVED my WP ICON!! I switched to the Pixel 2 and have been very happy with it, and am now contemplating on whether to get the Pixel 5, or wait for the P6. I really wished that Microsoft had continued with the Windows Phones, as they, and the camera, were GREAT!! Now, the Surface phone is just another Android phone, without a camera. Don't get me wrong ... the Pixels, and their...

This got us to wondering — Do you wish Windows Phone still existed?

Join the conversation in the forums!

