As we get ready to say farewell to 2020, we noticed some parts of the AC forums are feeling a bit nostalgic. Looking back at old devices is a lot of fun, and recently, a few of our members started reminiscing about Windows Phone.
One forum member kicked off the conversation, sharing that they just now said farewell to their Nokia Lumia Icon and replaced it with the Pixel 5. As you might expect, this got other members to look back at their own Windows Phone memories.
Here's what they shared:
This got us to wondering — Do you wish Windows Phone still existed?
Join the conversation in the forums!
