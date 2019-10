Google officially launched the Pixel 4 and 4 XL this past Friday, opening the flood gates for everyone to get their hands on the company's latest and greatest flagships.

There's a lot on offer with the Pixel 4 series, and while both phones are equipped with solid performance and great cameras, weak batteries across the borad causes reason for concern.

Taking a look through the AC forums, here's what our community has to say about the phones.