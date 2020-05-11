New Android phones are fun and exciting, but not everyone needs to have the latest and greatest. While they can be a lot of fun to talk and write about, putting up the money to buy one is a different story.
Recently, one of our AC forum members said that they currently have a Galaxy S8+ and are looking to upgrade. However, they're torn between whether to get the new S20+ or last year's S10+.
Here's how some of our other members responded.
What say you? Do you think the Galaxy S10 is still worth buying?
Join the conversation in the forums!
