Over the last few years, waterproof ratings for smartphones have become much more common. What used to be reserved for high-end flagships is now found on devices of all price tags, making phones more resistant to the elements than ever before.

Waterproof ratings are ideal for keeping phones safe while spending a day at the pool or getting caught out in the rain, but some people take it to the next level by using their phones to take pictures underwater.

We don't recommend going out of your way to do this as pushing waterproof ratings to the max isn't something we're all that fond of, and taking a look through the AC forums, our members seem to be pretty split on the topic.