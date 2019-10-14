Over the last few years, waterproof ratings for smartphones have become much more common. What used to be reserved for high-end flagships is now found on devices of all price tags, making phones more resistant to the elements than ever before.

Waterproof ratings are ideal for keeping phones safe while spending a day at the pool or getting caught out in the rain, but some people take it to the next level by using their phones to take pictures underwater.

We don't recommend going out of your way to do this as pushing waterproof ratings to the max isn't something we're all that fond of, and taking a look through the AC forums, our members seem to be pretty split on the topic.

Lepa79

I took video in a pool under water with my Note 9. Absolutely fantastic. Never an issue with the phone. Didn't do the same with my Note 10 yet but it should be just fine.

tube517

Water resistant does not mean water proof. I would never put a $1000+ device under water on purpose. Electronics + Water = Bad news

Rukbat

Stick the phone into a ziplock bag. Press the air out and seal it. Stick that, sealed edge first, into another ziplock bag. Press the air out and seal it. Now if water starts to get into the outer bag you can see it and get the whole thing out of the water fast. (Any phone takes pictures pretty well like that - and you save the $10 that a waterproof pouch would cost.)

strikeIII

I've done it plenty of times with no issues as far as water damage. YMMV, but the screen acts all wonky once you put it in water so sometimes it's difficult to start a video under water or take a picture. The water acts like a bunch of random touch input going on. Even if you start video before putting it under water the water can sometimes stop the recording, flip it to the front facing camera,...

What about you? Do you take pictures with your phone underwater?

