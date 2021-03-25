Android 11 didn't have a lot of whiz-bang new features, but one that it brought to the masses certainly "popped" out, and that was Chat Bubbles. The first implementation of the Chat Bubbles concept was introduced a while ago by Facebook with its Messenger app, and Google even teased it in the Android 10 beta previews, but it didn't fully ship as a system-level feature until Android 11.

Most people either love Chat Bubbles or hate them. Personally, I thought they were quirky and fun at first, but I quickly found them distracting and turned them off. Still, others either don't know how to use chat bubbles at all or have sporadic luck with them, even with Google-made messaging apps on Google-made devices like the Pixel 5.

We want to hear from you — Do you still use Android 11's chat bubbles? Why or why not?

