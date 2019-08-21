The current state of navigation on Android is kind of a mess. Google continues to change its vision of gestures, and as confusing as that is on its own, you also have custom implementations from OEMs such as OnePlus, Huawei, and Samsung.

Today, we want to talk specifically about Samsung's.

On modern Galaxy phones, including the new Note 10, you can use Samsung's gesture system of swiping up in the middle to go home and swiping up from either the left or right corner to go back or bring up the multitasking menu.

Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say about this system.

Borarjti

gestures for sure, I've been using then for about 6 months now and I am used to them as opposed to the nav bar, looks cleaner in my opinion

msm0511

I'm gonna try the gestures as well. I know they're not the same as iOS's implementation, but I prefer it to the nav bar.

icnmayhem

I have an s8 plus, but I use gestures because they allow for more screen space. once you get used to them, its essentially the same thing as having the nav bar.

jlangner

I started using the gestures on S10+ and son't even think about the buttons anymore so will stick with them.

What about you? Do you like Samsung's gesture navigation?

