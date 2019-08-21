The current state of navigation on Android is kind of a mess. Google continues to change its vision of gestures, and as confusing as that is on its own, you also have custom implementations from OEMs such as OnePlus, Huawei, and Samsung.

Today, we want to talk specifically about Samsung's.

On modern Galaxy phones, including the new Note 10, you can use Samsung's gesture system of swiping up in the middle to go home and swiping up from either the left or right corner to go back or bring up the multitasking menu.

Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say about this system.