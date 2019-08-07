We've seen a lot of smartphone trends so far in 2019, one of which being in-screen fingerprint sensors. The idea of having a fingerprint sensor hidden underneath a phone's display is incredibly cool, and on devices like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the end result is surprisingly great.
However, as futuristic and flashy as the feature may be, are in-screen sensors really any better than traditional ones?
Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.
Now, we want to hear from you. Do you prefer in-screen or traditional fingerprint sensors?
