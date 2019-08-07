We've seen a lot of smartphone trends so far in 2019, one of which being in-screen fingerprint sensors. The idea of having a fingerprint sensor hidden underneath a phone's display is incredibly cool, and on devices like the OnePlus 7 Pro, the end result is surprisingly great.

However, as futuristic and flashy as the feature may be, are in-screen sensors really any better than traditional ones?

Here's what some of our AC forum members have to say.

VidJunky

I've only had one of each and honestly I think the back was better because if you've been keeping up with the S10 at all there are dozens of mentions of screen protectors and the FPS. By far my strongest feeling that the rear FPS is better is based on screen protection. I'm not a huge screen protector advocate but if the FPS wasn't in the screen picking a protector would be a breeze and not...

Adam Frix

rear dedicated FP sensor, without question. I had S9+, moved to S10+. Overall I thought I liked the S9+ better--and the rear FPS was a big part of it. I recently bought another S9+ for testing with another carrier, and I've fallen in love with it all over again. Superb phone, AND the rear FPS rocks. I rarely use the front sensor on the S10, but when I do, it's problematic no matter what....

strikeIII

Rear, but I think once the front FPS is improved I will change my mind. They need to make the FPS area bigger and more reliable in the screen.

jbjtkbw007

I like the in glass FPS. It's early and it's the way of the future. It will only get better. The RPS has been around a lot longer and it took some time to perfect. I'm more than willing to give it a chance as the technology improves.

Now, we want to hear from you. Do you prefer in-screen or traditional fingerprint sensors?

