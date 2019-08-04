Best answer: Yes! Most of the Ring doorbells and cameras work perfectly with Alexa, and there are few different things you can do with the two ecosystems.
Amazon: Ring Video Doorbell 2 ($199)
Do Ring products work with Alexa?
Yes! Once you install the Ring Video Doorbell Alexa skill, you can use your Echo speaker or another Alexa-enabled device to control your Ring devices.
Which Ring products work with Alexa?
For right now, these are the Ring devices that you can control with Alexa:
- Ring Video Doorbell 2
- Ring Video Doorbell Pro
- Ring Video Doorbell Elite
- Ring Floodlight Cam
Which Amazon devices work with the Ring cameras?
Here are all the Amazon devices you can watch your video stream on:
- Echo Show
- Echo Show (2nd Gen)
- Echo Spot
- All Fire TVs
- Fire TV Stick (2nd Gen and newer)
- Fire TV Edition Smart TVs
- Fire Tablet (7th Gen and later)
What can you do with Ring products and Alexa?
You get different capabilities depending on which Alexa device you're using. If you have an Echo Show or another device with a screen (including a Fire TV), you can say, "Alexa, show the front door" to see what your front entryway looks like. The same goes for any cameras you have around the house.
If you don't have an Echo Show or another device with a screen, you can do some things with your smart speaker and the Ring Video Doorbells. Ring just updated its skill so you can use your Echo speaker to hold a two-way conversation using your Ring's microphone and speaker.
Again, you can also add some capabilities with a $40 Fire TV if you don't want to shell out the extra coin for an Echo Show. You would use your Echo speaker to say, "Alexa, show the front door", and have your video come through your television. If you have a Fire TV Cube — which features its own microphones for Alexa commands — or any of the Fire TVs that include a microphone on the remote for Alexa commands, you can use this with your voice to display your camera feed.
The doorbell for you
Ring Video Doorbell 2
A great way to start your smart home.
If you want to keep an eye on your front entryway, this doorbell is perfect for you. You can see the video feed from anywhere in the world with Ring's smartphone app, or by using Alexa to show you the feed.
A smarter screen
All-new Amazon Echo Show
See your camera feed and a million other things.
You can use other Amazon devices to see your camera feed, but the Echo Show is useful for so much more. It's a great companion in the kitchen to let you follow along to your favorite recipes, talk to your friends over Skype, see the weather, and more.
