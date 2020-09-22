The HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C hub adapter has dropped to $16.99 on Amazon. That's a remarkably low price for a hub that was selling as high as $36 in April and has been selling for around $22 recently. Today's drop is a match for the lowest we've ever seen, and the last time it dropped this low back in July the deal went out of stock quickly. Expect this deal to not last very long either.

Lowest price HooToo 6-in-1 USB-C hub adapter Turn one USB-C port on your laptop into a 100W Power Delivery USB-C port, three USB-A 3.0 ports, one HDMI port, and one SD card reader. The HDMI port has 4K video output, which is great for projection or expansion. Supports Windows, Mac, and more. $16.99 $22.00 $5 off See at Amazon

The hub is compatible with pretty much any device that uses USB-C, including tablets like the iPad Pro. It will support Mac, Windows, Unix, and Chromebook OS. Whatever operating system you use and whatever machine you use should work as long as you have a USB-C port.

This is a 6-in-1 adapter that can really add some functionality to your USB-C port. That's especially important if you don't have a lot of extra ports on your machine, or, you know, any extra ports at all. The hub turns your single USB-C port into a 100W Power Delivery charging port (so you don't lose access to powering your device), a 4K HDMI port, three USB 3.0 ports, and an SD card reader.

Use the HDMI port to output video in 4K resolution at 30Hz or 1080p at 60Hz. Use it for projecting video and presentations at work or for expanding your screen real estate onto a larger monitor. The SD card works with transmission speeds up to 480 Mbps. And the charging port gives you the fastest possible charge for your USB-C device.

The three ports have USB 3.0 speeds and can transfer files up to 5 Gbps. These ports cannot charge anything. They are for data transfer only. However, that gives you plenty of options for connecting extra storage or moving files off a thumb drive and things like that.