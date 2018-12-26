Best answer: Arlo cameras can do more for free than most connected cameras, but if you want your cameras to take advantage of any smart detection, that requires the Arlo Smart add-on.

What Arlo cameras can do without a subscription

Arlo's cameras are actually some of the more capable connected cameras to use if you're looking to go without a subscription. With no subscription and no Arlo Smart add-on — we'll get to that in a minute — here's what you get with "Arlo Basic":

7 days of cloud recordings storage

3 months limited support

5-camera limit

Motion alerts

If you're using a system with an Arlo Base Station — such as the Arlo Pro and Arlo Pro 2 systems — you can expand your recording storage through local backups, which is quite useful for those looking to skip the subscription.

Arlo Smart all the way

Arlo's subscription system can look a little odd since it's listed it in multiple places and with multiple name/feature configurations, but the only Arlo subscriptions you should even both looking at are the Arlo Smart plans.