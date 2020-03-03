What you need to know
- Disney has signed a multi-year deal with Sky to bring its Disney+ streaming service to Sky Q.
- A dedicated Disney+ app will be available on Sky Q boxes starting March 24.
- In the coming months, Disney+ will also be made available on Sky's Now TV streaming service.
Walt Disney and British Satellite TV broadcaster Sky today announced that they have struck a multi-year deal to bring Disney+ to Sky customers in the UK. The Disney+ app will be available as a dedicated app on Sky Q boxes in the UK at launch on March 24.
While Disney+ will initially be available for purchase in the UK and Ireland only on Sky Q, it will also be accessible on Sky's Now TV streaming service later this year. The deal between the two companies includes the first-pay window for 20th Century titles, which means Sky Cinema subscribers can access blockbusters such as Terminator: Dark Fate and Ford v Ferrari.
Jeremy Darroch, Sky Group CEO, said in a statement:
We've built a strong partnership with Disney over three decades and we're pleased that our customers in the UK and Ireland can continue to enjoy their world-class content – all in one place on Sky Q.
Grab yourself a D'oh-nut and stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/orfYKCYgKG— Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) March 3, 2020
Sky's deal with Disney is not exclusive, which means Virgin Media and BT might announce similar distribution deals in the near future. Disney has also hinted on Twitter that The Simpsons may be available to stream on Disney+ when it launches in the UK on March 24. In addition to Disney+, The Simpsons will continue to be available on Sky One as well.
Disney+
Disney's Netflix rival is home to all the great content from the entertainment company's massive empire. In addition to the classic Disney titles, you can also stream content from Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The OnePlus 8 and 8 Pro will reportedly be announced next month
OnePlus' next flagship phones could be here as soon as next month..
The Google Play Store is getting a dark theme toggle
You may soon be able to switch between dark and light modes on the Play Store app with a dedicated theme toggle.
Are you going to use a screen protector on your Galaxy S20?
The Galaxy S20 has a gorgeous 120Hz AMOLED display, and keeping it safe is a must. If you're getting the phone, do you plan on picking up a screen protector to go along with it?
Eat The Child from The Mandalorian...in cake form!
Baby Yoda has inspired myriad new desserts and treats, including a detailed cake and a Frappuccino you can order at Starbucks.