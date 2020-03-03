Walt Disney and British Satellite TV broadcaster Sky today announced that they have struck a multi-year deal to bring Disney+ to Sky customers in the UK. The Disney+ app will be available as a dedicated app on Sky Q boxes in the UK at launch on March 24.

While Disney+ will initially be available for purchase in the UK and Ireland only on Sky Q, it will also be accessible on Sky's Now TV streaming service later this year. The deal between the two companies includes the first-pay window for 20th Century titles, which means Sky Cinema subscribers can access blockbusters such as Terminator: Dark Fate and Ford v Ferrari.

Jeremy Darroch, Sky Group CEO, said in a statement:

We've built a strong partnership with Disney over three decades and we're pleased that our customers in the UK and Ireland can continue to enjoy their world-class content – all in one place on Sky Q.

Grab yourself a D'oh-nut and stay tuned... pic.twitter.com/orfYKCYgKG — Disney+ UK (@DisneyPlusUK) March 3, 2020

Sky's deal with Disney is not exclusive, which means Virgin Media and BT might announce similar distribution deals in the near future. Disney has also hinted on Twitter that The Simpsons may be available to stream on Disney+ when it launches in the UK on March 24. In addition to Disney+, The Simpsons will continue to be available on Sky One as well.