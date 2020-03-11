Disney+ was scheduled to launch on India's Hotstar streaming service on March 29, but the integration is already live. An update to the Hotstar Android app adds Disney+ vast catalog of shows, including The Mandalorian and all Star Wars movies.

The update also introduces Hotstar's rebranding to Disney+ Hotstar. The new icon puts Disney+ front and center, and Hotstar's premium tier is now dubbed Disney+ Hotstar VIP. The changelog for the update notes that over 130 TV shows — including 30 originals — and over 200 movies have been added to the platform, and it looks like most of Disney's back catalog is available. The notable omission is The Simpsons, and we'll have to wait and see if the show makes its way onto the platform in the coming weeks.