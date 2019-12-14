We're deep into December and I don't know about you, but sometimes I need some Christmas cheer without hearing a 101st rendition of Deck The Halls — Seriously, eight was enough! — so a new arrival yesterday on Disney+ caught my eye immediately: Arendelle Castle Yule Log. If you've had your head under a rock for the last six years, Arendelle is the kingdom that Anna and Elsa rule in Frozen, and this is a tasteful take on a franchise yule log video that everyone and their grandma whips out for Christmas.

I've watched the first 45 minutes of this three hour yule log video, and while I haven't see any characters pop up yet to sing another six verses of Let It Go, I have noticed some fun little Easter eggs in the decor surrounding the crackling fireplace, such as one of the ribbon-wrapped reindeer Olaf received in Olaf's Frozen Adventure (also available on Disney+), one of the castle's eight thousand salad plates, and two yule bells. Also, looking at that gorgeous miniature ice tree like the one Elsa made in the holiday special reallymakes me wish it was a real thing I could put up in my apartment without it melting and causing serious water damage.

Watch Arendelle Yule Log on Disney+

This is far from the only holiday offering on Disney+; they've got a collection of holiday films including the Home Alone series, the Santa Clause series, Miracle on 34th Street, and A Christmas Carol — the one with the Muppets and the one with Scrooge McDuck — and of course the new Disney+ Original Noelle with Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader.