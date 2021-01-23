No, it's not you. Disney+ and ESPN+ are out for much of the U.S. west coast right now, right in the middle of UFC 257. UFC and ESPN are also experiencing difficulties right now according to Downdetector and a flood of outraged tweets from fans unable to get into tonight's fight.

Because tonight was a bigger UFC fight night than usual, ESPN+ has been experiencing a higher load on its payment and login servers, and that culminated with server crashes and thousands getting locked out of tonight's fight after paying for the stream. Tonight was UFC 257, the rematch of McGregor vs Poirier.

They're obviously working to get things back up as quickly as possible, but if you're having issues getting into ESPN+ or Disney+, just know you're not alone in seeing Error 83. Disney+ runs on the same core platform that ESPN+ uses, so it's not terribly surprising that the fight took out both services, but for Disney+, at least you're not on a time crunch. Call it an early night and watch the new WandaVision in the morning.

If you're trying to get into the fight, keep trying every few minutes and contact ESPN+ Help on Twitter to see about getting updates. Sorry, but servers aren't magic, when they break under high load, they take time to get back up.