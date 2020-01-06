Disney+ LogoSource: Disney

What you need to know

  • Disney+ looks to be down throughout significant parts of the United States and Canada, from the East to the West coast.
  • Parts of Europe also appear to be experiencing connection problems, including The Netherlands.
  • Disney has not acknowledged the problem yet.

As of January 6, 2020, at 3:30 PM Eastern time, Disney Plus looks to be down across much of the U.S., Canada, and throughout parts of Europe, according to Downdetector.com.

Disney+ Outage mapSource: Downdetector

If you're seeing 'Error 83' when trying to access the service don't worry, it's not just you.

Disney doesn't seem to have acknowledged the problem just yet but will likely be working on the problem soon. We'll update this article to let you know when the problem is updated and resolved.

