Disney+ downSource: @Chriswelch

What you need to know

  • Disney+ is down for some users.
  • The service has only been live for a few hours.
  • Reports across Twitter show users are having problems connecting to the service.

Reports across Twitter suggest that Disney+ is down for some users. Multiple reports show users having problems trying to connect to the service.

A displayed error message reads:

There seems to be an issue connecting to the Disney+ service. Please try again later if the issue persists.

It is unclear at this stage whether the issue is platform specific, or more likely, a problem with Disney+'s servers.

This story is being updated.