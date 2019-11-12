What you need to know
- Disney+ is down for some users.
- The service has only been live for a few hours.
- Reports across Twitter show users are having problems connecting to the service.
Reports across Twitter suggest that Disney+ is down for some users. Multiple reports show users having problems trying to connect to the service.
A displayed error message reads:
There seems to be an issue connecting to the Disney+ service. Please try again later if the issue persists.
It is unclear at this stage whether the issue is platform specific, or more likely, a problem with Disney+'s servers.
#DisneyPlus help... #disneydown pic.twitter.com/ETB9opyZD0— Moe (@fantasticMrsMoe) November 12, 2019
This story is being updated.
