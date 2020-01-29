At-home DNA tests are all the rage these days, and with good reason. Through a simple and painless process, these kits can unearth generations of genealogical data that most of us would otherwise never know about. Vitagene is making a name for itself in the field not only for its ability to pinpoint where your ancestors may have come from, but also by adding in actionable health plans that are informed by the same genetic information. That way, you can learn about where you came from and how you can live a healthier life down the road.
Right now, Vitagene has multiple at-home test kits available, and they're all on sale for up to 59% off the usual price. Read on for details.
1. Vitagene DNA Ancestry Premium Test Kit & Health Plan Voucher
MSRP: $139 | Sale Price: $100 (28% off)
In addition to teaching you about your global ancestry, Vitagene's premium test kit breaks down how your genetics influence your diet and which supplements and workouts are best for you. Plus, as a special part of the premium kit, you'll also get reports on your skin that can detail your genetic risk for common skin conditions like acne, eczema, dry skin, photoaging, tanning, freckles, and more
MSRP: $99 | Sale Price: $80 (19% off)
Available at a lower price point, this streamlined kit offers many of the same benefits and tools as the previous kit, and you'll still be able to uncover fascinating details about your ancestry and health.
MSRP: $49 | Sale Price: $20 (59% off)
Already take a DNA test? This voucher lets you upload your existing raw DNA data to Vitagene, so you can get an extensive health report that will help you discover new diets, fitness routines, vitamin traits, and recipe plans designed for you.
Prices are subject to change.
Are Android phones 'safe' from viruses & for banking?
No online device is really safe, but your Android phone gets pretty darn close.
Is it better to buy new or used smartphones?
When buying a phone, there's a big decision you need to make — whether to get a new phone or something that's used. Our AC forum members recently shared their thoughts on this topic, and this is what they had to say.
Samsung's foldable Galaxy Z Flip fully revealed in high-quality renders
Samsung's second folding phone — the Galaxy Z Flip — has been showcased in a bunch of new renders. We now have a clear vision of what the gadget looks like, and what features it'll bring to the table.
Build you own phone cleaning kit without breaking the bank
We use our phones everywhere and expose them to all kinds of nastiness. Purify your phone with these affordable cleaning supplies.