Discord is the latest app to get a Clubhouse-like voice chat rooms feature

Discord, which is one of the best Android messaging apps, is rolling out a new Clubhouse-like feature called Stage Channels. Discord says Stage Channels are a "special type of voice channel you can create in your Community server."

stage channels gives community servers better controls for audio-only events where some people can talk and others can listen as the audience.

The feature could be useful if you're running an event that requires only a few participants to be speaking at one time with others listening as the audience. Speakers will be displayed at the top within each Stage channel, while the audience members are listed below. However, audience members can speak if they choose to by raising their hand and requesting to speak. Unlike Clubhouse, Discord's new Stage Channels feature is available on nearly all popular platforms — including Android, iOS, Windows, macOS, Linux, and the web.