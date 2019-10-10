If you've picked up a Galaxy Note 10 or Note 10+, chances are you've noticed something about its display. Yes, it looks incredible, but it also comes with a screen protector that's installed on it right out-of-the-box.

Samsung does this to ensure you can keep the Note 10's screen safe without compromising the in-screen fingerprint sensor, and for a phone that costs as much as the Note 10 does, it's a nice value-add.

However, the protector has picked up some flak for not being the best quality option out there, and as such, has caused some discussion in the AC forums about whether or not people are keeping it on the Note 10.