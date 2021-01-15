Samsung Galaxy S21 vs. Galaxy S21 UltraSource: Hayato Huseman / Android Central

It finally happened. Following months of rumors and leaks, yesterday gave us Samsung's official unveiling of the Galaxy S21 family!

The phones look incredibly promising so far, touting the new Snapdragon 888 processor, 120Hz AMOLED displays, upgraded cameras, and lower prices compared to last year's S20 handsets. Overall, it's a really strong lineup.

Our AC forum members are already discussing their stance on pre-orders, and so far, it looks to be a mixed reaction in regards to who's actually buying and who's not.

ABOSWORTH007

I'm going to keep my S20 Ultra. No SD slot kills it for me. I'm someone who upgrades every year and I don't think I'll be getting the S21 Ultra because of this. I wanted to get the S21 Ultra but this is a deal breaker.

Peter Scooze

trading s20 ultra for s21 ultra 256 gb in black.

me just saying

No mst no deal. Was thinking about the ultra model until I found Samsung took away MST. I use it too much for it to disappear.

cohoman

I've got a 2-year old S10 that I'm planning to trade in for a new S21. I'll get $550 trade-in credit which is a good deal. I'm still happy with my S10, but I'd like a fresh (and larger) battery, newer cameras, and higher refresh rate screen. I've never used the microSD card storage, so the 128 GB should be ok for me.

What about you? Did you pre-order the Galaxy S21?

New hotness

Samsung Galaxy S21

The latest Galaxy S has landed

Samsung has a really compelling phone on its hands with the Galaxy S21. Top-of-the-line specs are present across the board, including a Snapdragon 888, 120Hz display, three rear cameras, and a large 4000 mAh battery. You're getting all of that for just $800, making this a strong competitor in the flagship and value flagship spaces.

