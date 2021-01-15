It finally happened. Following months of rumors and leaks, yesterday gave us Samsung's official unveiling of the Galaxy S21 family!

The phones look incredibly promising so far, touting the new Snapdragon 888 processor, 120Hz AMOLED displays, upgraded cameras, and lower prices compared to last year's S20 handsets. Overall, it's a really strong lineup.

Our AC forum members are already discussing their stance on pre-orders, and so far, it looks to be a mixed reaction in regards to who's actually buying and who's not.

What about you? Did you pre-order the Galaxy S21?

