This past Monday, Google began rolling out its latest "feature drop" for Pixel phones with a host of new updates for users to check out.

Available for the Pixel 2, Pixel 3, and Pixel 4 family of devices, this feature drop adds a new Google Pay shortcut that's linked to the power button, AR effects for Google Duo, dark mode scheduling, and a host of new emoji. For Pixel 4 users specifically, there's a new play/pause Motion Sense gesture and improved depth data when taking selfies.

The feature drop is making its way to users as we speak, and taking a look through the AC forums, a lot of our members have already been able to download it.

What about you? Did you get the March feature drop on your Pixel phone?

