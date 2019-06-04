On Monday, June 3, Google was right on schedule and began pushing out the June 2019 Android security patch.

This month's update is mostly tame, with some of the Pixel-specific patches fixing a Netflix bug, a camera crash issue during video recording, and a bootloader bug with the Pixel 2 that caused it to freeze while booting up.

Taking a quick look through the AC forums, it would appear that a lot of people are already being treated to the update.

burrs87

hit check for update and it was there. on T-Mobile

o4liberty

Just downloaded it there is a few updates and fixes.

Lepa79

T-Mobile. There when check for update.

rexxsor

Updated last night. Got horrendous battery life today. Just around 1 hour screen on time already at 50%... Didn't even play games at all today. Hopefully not an issue and today was a fluke

What about you? Did you get the June 2019 Android security patch?

