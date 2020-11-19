Of all the Pixel phones released this year, the Pixel 4a 5G feels like the most conflicted — sitting directly in the middle between the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.

Don't get us wrong, the Pixel 4a 5G is a really good phone. The specs/features on offer for its $500 asking price are all quite strong, but with the regular 4a offering a very similar experience for $150 less and the Pixel 5 giving you a few welcome upgrades for another $200, its placement is a bit awkward.

This got us to wondering if anyone decided to buy the Pixel 4a 5G instead of Google's other handsets, and looking through the AC forums, it sure does seem like it.

Now, we want to hear from you — Did you buy the Pixel 4a 5G?

Join the conversation in the forums!