Of all the Pixel phones released this year, the Pixel 4a 5G feels like the most conflicted — sitting directly in the middle between the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.

Don't get us wrong, the Pixel 4a 5G is a really good phone. The specs/features on offer for its $500 asking price are all quite strong, but with the regular 4a offering a very similar experience for $150 less and the Pixel 5 giving you a few welcome upgrades for another $200, its placement is a bit awkward.

This got us to wondering if anyone decided to buy the Pixel 4a 5G instead of Google's other handsets, and looking through the AC forums, it sure does seem like it.

IHateMyTreo

Traded in my Pixel 3a XL and got $250 off from TMo. A bit funky on the process - did an online trade in and got $60 there, and CSR said that once I return the 3a XL, I'll get another bill credit for the balance. Also found an Amazon case with kick stand that comes with two tempered glass screen protectors for $10. Good deals all around.

Thegreatone3

Just did the same deal with my old Pixel 2. Got $20, but was assured the rest of the $250 would be credited back. Quite a deal for $250 for the 4a 5g!

bkdodger2

Awesome y'all.. Great to see some deals and joining the 4a 5G family... I have been using the unlocked phone for a few days... I don't have my sim in yet but testing on wifi at home...

Now, we want to hear from you — Did you buy the Pixel 4a 5G?

Middle child

Google Pixel 4a 5G

Google's middle Pixel still packs a punch

The Pixel 4a 5G doesn't have the ultra-low price of the Pixel 4a or the flagship features of the Pixel 5, but if you have $500 to spend and want a thoroughly great Android phone, it's a really solid option. With the 4a 5G, you're getting a powerful Snapdragon 765G processor, two rear cameras, and long battery life.

