Of all the Pixel phones released this year, the Pixel 4a 5G feels like the most conflicted — sitting directly in the middle between the Pixel 4a and Pixel 5.
Don't get us wrong, the Pixel 4a 5G is a really good phone. The specs/features on offer for its $500 asking price are all quite strong, but with the regular 4a offering a very similar experience for $150 less and the Pixel 5 giving you a few welcome upgrades for another $200, its placement is a bit awkward.
This got us to wondering if anyone decided to buy the Pixel 4a 5G instead of Google's other handsets, and looking through the AC forums, it sure does seem like it.
Now, we want to hear from you — Did you buy the Pixel 4a 5G?
Middle child
Google Pixel 4a 5G
Google's middle Pixel still packs a punch
The Pixel 4a 5G doesn't have the ultra-low price of the Pixel 4a or the flagship features of the Pixel 5, but if you have $500 to spend and want a thoroughly great Android phone, it's a really solid option. With the 4a 5G, you're getting a powerful Snapdragon 765G processor, two rear cameras, and long battery life.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
