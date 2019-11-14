Google Pixel 4 in Just BlackSource: Daniel Bader / Android Central

Every year since 2016, Google launches two versions of its flagship Pixel phone — a regular Pixel and larger, more expensive Pixel XL. This year, we got the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

These latest Pixel phones have come under fire for poor battery life, especially the smaller Pixel 4 and its measly 2,800 mAh unit. It struggles to get through just one day of normal use, and as such, has a lot of people recommending the bigger Pixel 4 XL over it.

With that being the case, it's a bit surprising to look through the AC forums and see how many people opted for the Pixel 4.

henryfool3

I've got the 4. switched from the Samsung s10e. so far I'm very happy with my decision. size is great. phone is fast and snappy. face unlock is fantastic and fast. I'm way happier using that than the fingerprint, but that's my preference. battery wise I'm ok so far. I'm always around a charger if I need. but frankly, for my usage, I don't see a real difference between the s10e and the 4 in...

mwboost

I have the 4. Battery is slightly better than my 3 was. I haven't checked usage but I can notice a difference. It's a good size, overall similar to the 3. Good size for a smaller phone.Slightly bigger screen than the 3 was. Lose more around the edges when zooming YouTube videos now though. Display is definitely warmer than my 3. (I prefer the 3's cooler display). Still nice, clean and sharp. ...

merlin29

I have the Pixel 4 64GB white one and after a week the battery is better it&rsquo;s adapting to my use and I have set up the Pixel with digital wellbeing and motion sense off as l do not need them, and with minimum apps required, the assistant is excellent compared to my old I phone Siri, it&rsquo;s a compact and well built phone looks good too and with November security up date, I have no complaints it...

KrisYYC

I'm using the smaller Pixel 4 and it's perfect for my usage. I'm getting slightly better battery life than my Pixel 3 and that's with 90hz forced on etc. But I'm not into mobile gaming or video streaming etc. Majority of my use is messaging/calls, web browsing and some music playback of songs stored on the device itself. YMMV

What about you? Did you buy the smaller Pixel 4?

