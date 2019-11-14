Every year since 2016, Google launches two versions of its flagship Pixel phone — a regular Pixel and larger, more expensive Pixel XL. This year, we got the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL.

These latest Pixel phones have come under fire for poor battery life, especially the smaller Pixel 4 and its measly 2,800 mAh unit. It struggles to get through just one day of normal use, and as such, has a lot of people recommending the bigger Pixel 4 XL over it.

With that being the case, it's a bit surprising to look through the AC forums and see how many people opted for the Pixel 4.