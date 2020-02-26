What you need to know Blizzard Entertainment is bringing a series of quarterly updates for Diablo IV.

In the February 2020 quarterly update, Blizzard developers talk about the UI design and controller support.

An enemy faction, the Cannibals, are also detailed.

Diablo IV is still a ways off from release and Blizzard Entertainment has begun to share quarterly updates on the development and design of the game. In the February 2020 update, developers from Blizzard shared details on the UI (user interface) design process, controller support on PC and even an enemy faction. First up, Lead UI Designer Angela Del Priore explained how the team has taken feedback since the reveal of Diablo IV in working on the UI. While item icons for different pieces of gear originally had a 'painterly' look, the team is now going for a more direct, 3D model icon to make things more visible. The location of the item bar has also been tweaked. Players on PC will be able to place the bar in the left corner or in the middle of the screen, while it'll be in the left corner on console.

This game is the first Diablo game being developed for consoles and PC at the same time, so the team is also confirming controller support on PC as a priority. As a result, menus are being designed to be pleasant for both keyboard and mouse and controller users to operate. Couch co-op is also confirmed, with players now able to open menus on different sides of the screen, meaning you won't have to wait for your partner to adjust their skills and gear before you check yours. Get protected with deals from ExpressVPN, PureVPN, Surfshark & more

Next up, Senior Encounter Designer Candace Thomas shared some new details on Monster Families. Every enemy has been designed with a "darker, more gritty art style" than in Diablo III, while each region has distinct foes that keep it set apart. The Cannibal Family is one such group, a collection of...well, cannibals, who live in the Dry Steppes. There are four different cannibal foes you'll encounter, each with a specific appearance and type of attack to keep you on your toes. You can see a render of some enemies from this savage faction in the video below.

There's also some nifty new pieces of concept art for this human-hunting horde.

Diablo IV does not currently have a release date or even a release window, with Blizzard stating at BlizzCon 2019 that the game wouldn't be ready any time soon. Whenever it does release, it'll be available on Xbox One, PC and PlayStation 4.