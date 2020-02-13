Devil May Cry 5 has sold over 3.1 million copies.

Devil May Cry 5 arrived in bombastic style almost a year ago and while it hasn't sold quite as well as some of Capcom's other huge series, it's still putting up respectable numbers. Capcom's latest update shows that Devil May Cry 5 sales have crossed 3.1 million copies sold. It's worth noting that when you are considering just the original release of the games and not the later re-releases on PC, Devil May Cry 5 is the best-selling game in the series.

The Resident Evil franchise is also staying a juggernaut, with Resident Evil 7: Biohazard crossing 7 million copies sold and Resident Evil 2 (2019) crossing 5.8 million sold. Resident Evil 2 (2019) is actually selling at a faster pace than Resident Evil 7: Biohazard and may overtake it in the future. In total, the Resident Evil franchise has crossed a staggering 95 million copies sold.

We recently got updated numbers for Monster Hunter World, which has crossed 15 million units sold while the new Iceborne expansion has hit 4 million sold. With fantastic success in all of these big games, Capcom is looking strong going into the next generation of consoles, with the company previously stating it wants to maintain a reputation for "high-quality titles." The next big Capcom title is the Resident Evil 3 remake, which is currently set to release on April 3, 2020.