In Demon's Souls , there are plenty of special characters who are helpful in your journey. One such NPC is Yuria the Witch, who can take the souls of powerful bosses you've beaten and turn them into strong magic spells for you to use. Getting Yuria to join you at the Nexus is tricky however, as the process requires several steps that have been made even more difficult in the PS5 remake. Here's how to save Yuria the Witch in Demon's Souls on PS5.

There's a long list of things you need to do before you can set about rescuing Yuria.

First, you need to find and kill an Archdemon to open up the fog blocking the third region in Boletarian Palace. There are four Archdemons across the other four Archstones in the game, each serving as the final boss of that particular area, so take your pick. Once you've killed an Archdemon you'll receive a message informing you the fog no longer hinders you.

Next, you'll need to collect the Official's Garb, Official's Gloves, and Official's Leggings. These are new to the remake and were not needed in the PS3 version of the game. You can find these three pieces of armor on Fat Officials in the Stonefang Tunnels Archstone. Each is a guaranteed drop from a different official, two from before facing the Armored Spider and one afterward.

Once you have all these, progress through the third region in Boletarian Palace. You'll eventually kill two Fat Officials — one high on a wall with crossbowmen, the other behind a portcullis. These officials drop the Iron Key Ring and Official's Cap items. Pick both up.

Demon's Souls PS5 Yuria How to find Yuria the Witch

Now that your prep work is complete, you can actually start the side quest.

Go back to the Tower Knight Archstone. Just before what was the fog door to the Tower Knight boss fight, you'll find a small door that can be unlocked with the Iron Key Ring. Down in this dungeon, you'll find yet another Fat Official. Kill the Fat Official and take his Bloody Iron Key. Run back to the courtyard past the door that used to be covered in fog. There are two wolves and piles of corpses in the middle. You'll find a hidden path to follow. Follow along these alleyways, using the Bloody Iron Key to open the gate. You'll eventually find a small bridge leading to the Prison Tower. Once you are inside the Prison Tower, equip all of the Official's Armor set before going upstairs. Make your way up the stairs. The Fat Official at the top level will lower a set of a stairs for you. Kill the Fat Official and remove that armor. Speak with Yuria the Witch, who is huddled on the floor. Once you've finished speaking with her, return to The Nexus. You'll now find Yuria on the right-hand side of The Nexus. Speak with her and she'll now be happy to craft you special magic using boss Souls.

Demon's Souls is an ambitious remake that provides one of the best PS5 launch games with plenty of features like a photo mode to keep players occupied and a robust online co-op system. There may yet be other new secrets we haven't discovered, so we'll be sure to provide new guides if new secrets are found.