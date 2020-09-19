Anyone looking for savings on a new laptop before the end of the year needs to check out Dell's Semi-Annual Sale. Right now, Dell is offering its 17% employee discount to all customers so you can save on computers, office accessories, electronics, and more. The sale has plenty of products already at discounted prices, but you'll save an extra 17% on select items by using promo code SAVE17 during checkout. Dell also offers free shipping with today's purchase.
There's a lot to choose from in Dell's sale, like this deal on the Inspiron 17 3000 Laptop. While it's normally sold for $779.99, you can snag yours for just $638.27 today when you use promo code SAVE17 at checkout. That saves you $142 off its regular price.
The Inspiron 17 3000 laptop is a Windows 10 computer that's equipped with a 10th generation Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB DDR4 RAM, 512GB SSD, and Intel UHD Graphics, as well as a 17.3-inch FHD anti-glare WVA display. It has more ports than most computers do these days too, diminishing the need for a USB hub. There's a built-in HDMI port so you can easily connect a second monitor or to your TV, an SD card slot, two USB 3.1 ports, a USB-C port, RJ45, and a headphone jack. This model also features an optical disk drive that can read and write to DVDs and CDs.
Today's deal on the Inspiron 17 3000 laptop is just one of many that are live now, so be sure to visit the Semi-Annual Sale at Dell for more great discounts and opportunities to save. Dell offers free shipping as well as no-hassle returns with a 30-day return period. By joining the Dell Rewards program, you can score free expedited delivery within the continental U.S. and up to 6% back in rewards.
