In Death: Unchained players have a whole new reason to pick up the game and show off their archery skills with the launch of In Death: Unchained Season 2. This free update is available for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2, providing a brand new set of levels in which beginners and veterans, alike, can compete for high scores and elusive Badges — a brand new reward that unlocks when a player reaches a high rank during the course of the season.

Season 2 resets the leaderboards in an effort to give new players a path to becoming the greatest archer in all of Heaven and Hell, with the ability to unlock special weapon and shield skins through the new Legend Points system. Veteran players will find that all of their progress and achievements are still available and are retained between seasons, while all players can enjoy the new Siege of Heaven Chapter II maps. Siege of Heaven Chapter II also introduces some new gameplay mechanics that are sure to come into play in later seasons.