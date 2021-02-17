What you need to know
- In Death: Unchained is switching to a new seasonal content format with the launch of Season 2, which is already live.
- Season 2 is a free update that improves the graphics on Oculus Quest 2 and adds new levels, achievements, and additional content.
- Players can earn Legend Points to unlock weapon and shield skins, which are only available during this season.
In Death: Unchained players have a whole new reason to pick up the game and show off their archery skills with the launch of In Death: Unchained Season 2. This free update is available for Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2, providing a brand new set of levels in which beginners and veterans, alike, can compete for high scores and elusive Badges — a brand new reward that unlocks when a player reaches a high rank during the course of the season.
Season 2 resets the leaderboards in an effort to give new players a path to becoming the greatest archer in all of Heaven and Hell, with the ability to unlock special weapon and shield skins through the new Legend Points system. Veteran players will find that all of their progress and achievements are still available and are retained between seasons, while all players can enjoy the new Siege of Heaven Chapter II maps. Siege of Heaven Chapter II also introduces some new gameplay mechanics that are sure to come into play in later seasons.
Siege of Heaven has also received a complete graphical overhaul, with even more gorgeous graphical effects to enjoy on the Oculus Quest 2. Volumetric fog, advanced lighting, and better geometry are all part of the mix, making this epic gameplay mode look even more heavenly than usual. Players will also find 14 new achievements to unlock in the main gameplay mode, as well as changes to higher difficulty levels and a rebalancing of some Siege of Heaven parts.
In Death: Unchained is a roguelite for the Quest platform, building upon the original PC VR release in significant ways. Players will explore Heaven, Hell, and even Purgatory as they battle to restore balance to the afterlife, all while perfecting their archery skills. The procedurally-generated worlds offer near-endless replayability and joins other excellent roguelites on the platform as a great way to experience combat in VR.
Is this Heaven or Hell?
In Death: Unchained
Prove your worth.
In Death: Unchained places players in all three realms of the afterlife, battling to restore balance with top-tier archery skills and roguelite mechanics.
