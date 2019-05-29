What you need to know
- Death Stranding received a new gameplay trailer.
- It will release on November 8, 2019.
- New story details revealed.
Well it looks like the previous leak was accurate. Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding will release this fall on November 8, 2019. Do I know what I just watched? No. But I can tell you I'm already excited for whatever it is.
The trailer gave us our best look yet at Death Stranding's gameplay and what we'll be doing in the game, along with the characters that we'll encounter. And we even know more of their names now; Deadman, Heartman, Die-Hardman. Kojima was certainly aiming for originality. But we aren't here for the names, we're here for whatever weird world that Kojima has cooked up for us.
While PlayStation is skipping E3 2019, it's possible we'll receive an even better look at the game in the coming weeks.
In addition to the Standard Edition of the game, you can now pre-order a Special Edition for $70 and a Collector's Edition for a whopping $200. The Collector's Edition includes the full game, a steelbook case, full-sized BB Pod statue, Ludens keychain, and a BRIDGES cargo case. Pre-orders for any edition come with in-game items like gold sunglasses, gold armor plate, gold hat, and a gold speed skeleton.
Kojima's next venture
Death Stranding
It's about to get really weird
What is Death Stranding about? Your guess is as good as anyone's. If that mystery (and Hideo Kojima's track record) appeals to you, this is something you'll want on your radar.
PlayStation accessories you'll love
Every one of these quality accessories is guaranteed to enhance your PlayStation experience.
EasySMX VIP002S RGB Gaming Headset ($36 at Amazon)
Good headsets tend to get expensive, but the EasySMX VIP002S headset gives you the best of both worlds: affordability and quality.
HyperX ChargePlay Duo ($20 at Amazon)
Charge up your controllers without taking up that precious USB space on your console. The HyperX ChargePlay Duo can charge two at once in two hours through an AC adapter.
PDP Bluetooth Media Remote ($20 at Amazon)
PlayStation is good for much more than gaming. When you want to browse the web or navigate your favorite apps, a DualShock 4 controller just doesn't cut it.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.