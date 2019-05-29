Well it looks like the previous leak was accurate. Hideo Kojima's Death Stranding will release this fall on November 8, 2019. Do I know what I just watched? No. But I can tell you I'm already excited for whatever it is.

The trailer gave us our best look yet at Death Stranding's gameplay and what we'll be doing in the game, along with the characters that we'll encounter. And we even know more of their names now; Deadman, Heartman, Die-Hardman. Kojima was certainly aiming for originality. But we aren't here for the names, we're here for whatever weird world that Kojima has cooked up for us.

While PlayStation is skipping E3 2019, it's possible we'll receive an even better look at the game in the coming weeks.

In addition to the Standard Edition of the game, you can now pre-order a Special Edition for $70 and a Collector's Edition for a whopping $200. The Collector's Edition includes the full game, a steelbook case, full-sized BB Pod statue, Ludens keychain, and a BRIDGES cargo case. Pre-orders for any edition come with in-game items like gold sunglasses, gold armor plate, gold hat, and a gold speed skeleton.