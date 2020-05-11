Motorola will always have a soft spot in my nerdy heart. It's a company that's been fundamental for consumer technology, creating the world's first true cell phone back in 1983 and continuing to exist in the mobile tech space all these years later. In regards to Android, specifically, I think back to the days of the Moto X in 2013 and 2014 and how much dang fun those phones were.

The Motorola we know today under Lenovo ownership is clearly a lot different from the ghost of Motorola's past, but even so, there's no denying that the company still has what it takes to create damn good products. Whether it be low-cost phones like the Moto G series or the company's recent return to flagships with the Motorola Edge+, Motorola consistently delivers really good handsets no matter how you slice them.

That's why the company's dumbfounding software update policy is so enraging.

If you go out and buy a Motorola phone right now, you're guaranteed one major software update and two years of bi-monthly security patches. This is the policy that we have for Moto G phones, Motorola One phones, and the new Edge+.

$300 or $1000, your phone should be promised more than one software update.

For a while, weak software updates were just a given with cheap Android phones. You bought a phone because it performed well and didn't break the bank, with reliable software updates not being a privilege you had. In 2020, that's no longer the case.

Look at any Nokia phone that's available right now. Whether it be the $350 Nokia 7.2 or even the $129 Nokia 2.3, you're guaranteed two years of major software updates and three years of monthly security updates. With a phone like the Pixel 3a, you get three years of major OS updates.