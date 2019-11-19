What you need to know
- Darksiders Genesis is an upcoming spinoff game in the Darksiders franchise.
- A new trailer for the game has been released, focusing on the abilities of War and Strife.
- Darksiders Genesis is coming to PC and Stadia on December 5, while the console version is set to release on February 14.
- You can preorder Darksiders Genesis for $40 at Amazon.
Darksiders Genesis is changing up the formula of the series, swapping the third-person perspective for a top-down, isometric view. This prequel sees Strife and his fellow apocalyptic brother War on a quest, set before the events of the original Darksiders. In a new trailer, you can check out some of the different abilities the brothers have at their disposal and how upgrades will work.
The two Horsemen have different abilities that can be further improved through Creature Cores. These cores are bought with souls from Vulgrim's store and add powerful new properties like leaving lava in your wake, allowing you to develop and focus your chosen character how you want.
Darksiders Genesis is being developed by Airship Syndicate, which includes veterans from the team at Vigil Games, which made the first two Darksiders titles. If you're looking to play Darksiders 3 on PC or Stadia, you can look forward to it on December 5. Console owners will have to wait a bit longer as it is set to release for those platforms on February 14, 2020.
War and Strife
Darksiders Genesis
Apocalyptic action
Darksiders Genesis takes the world of Darksiders and transitions it to a top-down presentation style, with a new story set (shockingly, right?) before the events of the original game. Play as War and Strife in singleplayer or co-op.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Vizio’s Chromecast built-in TVs will soon gain Disney+ streaming support
Vizio SmartCast TVs will receive a software update next month that will add Disney+ streaming support over Chromecast.
You can now listen to Amazon Music free on Android, Fire TV, and iOS
Amazon Music now supports playing ad-supported music on Android, Fire TV, iOS, and on the web. It's open to customers without Prime in the U.S., UK, and Germany.
Which is the better foldable phone — Galaxy Fold or Motorola RAZR?
Galaxy Fold or Motorola RAZR? Our AC forum community recently got to talking about which foldable handset they prefer.
Game better with these great headsets for the PS4
If you're going to game well, you need some great audio. You need one of these headsets to help you get the edge.