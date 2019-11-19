Darksiders Genesis is changing up the formula of the series, swapping the third-person perspective for a top-down, isometric view. This prequel sees Strife and his fellow apocalyptic brother War on a quest, set before the events of the original Darksiders. In a new trailer, you can check out some of the different abilities the brothers have at their disposal and how upgrades will work.

The two Horsemen have different abilities that can be further improved through Creature Cores. These cores are bought with souls from Vulgrim's store and add powerful new properties like leaving lava in your wake, allowing you to develop and focus your chosen character how you want.

Darksiders Genesis is being developed by Airship Syndicate, which includes veterans from the team at Vigil Games, which made the first two Darksiders titles. If you're looking to play Darksiders 3 on PC or Stadia, you can look forward to it on December 5. Console owners will have to wait a bit longer as it is set to release for those platforms on February 14, 2020.