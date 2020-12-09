Best answer: If you're comparing Cyberpunk 2077 to CD Projekt RED's last game, the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, you'll find that the overall size of the map in surface area is a little smaller in the newest game. However, this doesn't mean at all that Cyberpunk 2077 is the smaller game. In fact, this sci-fi RPG densely packs Night City and its surrounding area with a ton of content, activities, life, and more.
A step-up in content
Cyberpunk 2077 is officially out in the world after years of waiting from excited players. The latest project from CD Projekt RED is an open-world sci-fi RPG that promises to be bigger, more ambitious, and more immersive than ever before. Of course, a large part of any open-world game is the world. How big is the map in Cyberpunk 2077, and how much freedom do players have to explore?
The easiest comparison to make with Cyberpunk 2077 is the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, the last big project from CD Projekt RED. The Witcher 3 set the bar in video games for a generation, and its world was filled with tons of side quests, activities, and reasons to explore. Cyberpunk 2077 is supposed to be bigger and better in every way, so it stands to reason that the map would be bigger as well.
If you just look at the area of the map, and how much land there is, Cyberpunk 2077 may actually be a little smaller than the Witcher 3: Wild Hunt. However, the Witcher 3 had a ton of open spaces, wilderness, and parts of the map that weren't easily accessible with little to do. Cyberpunk 2077 is a little smaller in sheer size, but the majority of the map is occupied by Night City, which is densely packed with life and game content.
This means, while the map may physically be a little smaller, Cyberpunk 2077 has more to do than ever before, with hundreds of hours of content if you desire to see and explore every last bit of what this game has to offer. CD Projekt RED looks to have delivered again with a beautiful, often-gruesomely dark world that feels alive and always has something to do around the next corner.
Cyberpunk 2077 may look smaller when just looking at a flat map, but the amount of content that CD Projekt RED has packed into Night City means that their latest and most ambitious game is more densely packed and filled with things to do than previous projects.
