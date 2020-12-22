Cyberpunk 2077 continues to be the subject of much critical and commercial scrutiny but in spite of the poor reception to the game's base console versions, sales still appear to be strong. CD Projekt Red parent company CD Projekt S.A. shared an investor report today confirming that Cyberpunk 2077 sold over 13 million copies so far.

This report, which is based on "reports obtained from digital distribution platforms and data collected from physical distributors" is noted to account for any refunds requested so far, though the exact number of copies that have been refunded remains unknown.

While the high-end PC version Cyberpunk 2077 was critically praised, the console versions, especially on Xbox One and PS4, have been of incredibly mixed reception. Poor performance, visual quality, glitches and console crashes have all been frequently reported. CD Projekt Red has released several hotfixes so far, improving overall performance and removing some of the more egregious glitches and bugs, as well as toning down the number of dildos.

Microsoft and Sony are offering unconditional refunds for Cyberpunk 2077, as are retail stores such as Best Buy. Microsoft has put up a performance warning for anyone looking to buy Cyberpunk 2077 digitally on Xbox, while Sony Interactive Entertainment pulled the game from the PlayStation Store.

CD Projekt Red is planning to release additional patches throughout January and February to improve the overall experience. Additionally, next-gen updates for the game to take full advantage of the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PS5 hardware are coming sometime in 2021.