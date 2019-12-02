Sonos speakers have become quite popular over the last few years, and in 2019, we saw the company release its most affordable speaker yet in the form of the Sonos One SL. This is essentially the same speaker as the extremely popular Sonos One, with the main difference being that it ditches Google Assistant and Alexa functionality in exchange for a highly competitive price. The Sonos One SL is a great buy at its normal price of $179, but just in time for Cyber Monday, it can be yours for only $129. If you want a compact speaker with incredible sound, a sleek design, and plenty of smarts, you really can't ignore this deal.

There are bigger and better-sounding speakers in the Sonos lineup, but considering how small and affordable the One SL is, the audio that it's able to kick out is impressive. I have the regular Sonos One, which uses the exact same speaker setup as the One SL, and I've been consistently impressed with how darn good the thing sounds. 12 of the best Black Friday deals you can still buy right now!

You can crank up the volume without any distortion, music is nice and clear, and there's a good amount of punch to tie the whole experience together. The out-of-the-box sound profile is really well-balanced, but if you'd like, you can use the Sonos app to fine-tune the bass and treble with the EQ settings to get everything exactly how you want it. Even if you're like me and don't consider yourself to be an audiophile, you'll still appreciate the sound that comes out of the One SL. If you get just a little enjoyment out of good-sounding music, the investment is worth it for this alone.

However, the Sonos One SL doesn't stop there. In fact, there's a lot more it can do. One of the big draws to Sonos is how well the different products work together, and as someone with multiple Sonos speakers in my apartment, I can vouch for that first-hand. I already mentioned that you can use the Sonos app to change the One SL's EQ settings, but that's far from the only thing it's capable of. Just about every music/podcast service you can think of is integrated into the app, giving you one central place for choosing what you want to listen to. For example, I have my accounts for Spotify, Pocket Casts, and iHeartRadio synced to the Sonos app — showing all of my content from these services so I can pick and choose what my Sonos speakers play without having to hop back and forth between a bunch of different apps on my phone. You can also stream music to the Sonos One SL through Bluetooth or Apple's AirPlay 2, allowing you to use the speaker however you want. The Sonos One SL is a top-notch speaker on its own, but there are a few other ways you can use it, too. Have two Sonos One SLs? Set them up side-by-side for stereo audio. Want to have them in different rooms? You can configure them via the Sonos app for simultaneous music playback across them. Oh, you have a Sonos Beam? You can set up two One SLs with it for surround sound for your home theater. So, what don't you get with the Sonos One SL? Unlike the regular Sonos One, you can't use the One SL to talk to Google Assistant or Alexa. It's a nice feature to have, but if your primary goal is to just listen to music, the One SL makes more sense — especially at this special Cyber Monday price. I've absolutely loved having a couple of Sonos Ones in my apartment, and with the One SL down to just $129 for Cyber Monday, I have no other choice but to add it to my growing Sonos collection. This deal seriously is too good to pass up, and whether this is your first Sonos speaker or one of many, you owe it to yourself to check it out.