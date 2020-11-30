Thanks to its Crystal processor, your favorite shows will look beautiful in HDR, and this 75-inch 4K Samsung TV can make even the most mundane programming seem spectacular.

Sales on televisions have become something of a tradition for Cyber Monday , and this big screen TV deal should be at the top of your list if you need a new one. Samsung makes some of the best TV's around, and for a 75-inch 4K UHD smart television under $900, it's almost too good to be true. This TV's picture quality is so good, you might just forget that we can't go to the theater anymore.

Whether you love to watch epic movies, cooking shows, documentaries, or whatever, you need a good screen. If you've been holding off on buying the big screen TV that's going to really complete your home theater, your search is over. This Samsung 75-inch 4K HDR TV is the set that will make all of your binge sessions so much better.

Samsung has been perfecting its TVs for years now, and this deal nets you one of its best for an excellent price. Powered by Samsung's own Tizen software and the Crystal processor, all of your favorite streaming apps are at your fingertips. Oh, and the picture quality is stunning. Thanks to the powerful processor inside, this TV will take all of your shows and upscale them to ultra-sharp 4K resolution.

Not only will the pictures be sharp, but they will also be vivid and colorful thanks to its HDR, which can make colors pop and darks darker to ensure the images on screen are as lifelike as possible. When you are ready to play the next-gen game on your PS5, this TV is perfect due to its Auto Game Mode, which switches to optimize the display to give exceptionally smooth gaming.

Accessing shows and apps is simple using the intuitive and slim OneRemote. It will automatically detect and control your connected devices and content, so you don't have to search for individual device remotes because the one in your hand does it all. If you don't want to use a remote, you can just use your voice because this TV is also Alexa enabled. So level up your viewing situation and get a great TV for a steal of a deal.