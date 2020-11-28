This Logitech G332 Stereo gaming headset is the perfect cheap headset for PC, PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch that won't let you down on quality. Thanks to Amazon's early Cyber Monday sale, the G332 is now just $25.99, that's $34 off, a saving of 57%! Unfortunately, they aren't in stock right now, but if you take advantage of the deal you'll get one delivered in early December, which isn't too long to wait, and certainly not a bad compromise given just how cheap this is.

Good for PC, console, and mobile, this quality headset from Logitech is at its lowest price yet and a must-buy for the gamer on a budget.

Logitech has a great reputation for high-quality gaming headsets so to be able to get one for such a low price is a special opportunity. The G332 has never been priced lower than this on Amazon, and since it's a 3.5mm connection it doesn't matter if you're a PC, console, or even mobile gamer, you can get one, use one, and love one.

The G332 has large 50mm drivers for a full sound packing plenty of detail and volume, with a soft, comfortable leatherette trim on the earcups. The microphone has a neat flip to mute feature when you quickly need to silence yourself and it has an on headset volume control so there's no fumbling for a remote. You can simply concentrate on your game.

Amazon is currently expecting the stock to return on December 13 but is still taking orders now, but there's no telling how long that may continue given how popular it seems to be. If you want one — and if you're trying to shop for a budget headset, you should — don't delay and hit that button now.