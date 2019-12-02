Every day is a coffee day — and Cyber Monday is no different. If you're in the market to expand your coffee-making horizons, this all-in-one coffee maker from Keuring is just $99 today and will have you pumping out barista-quality coffee, lattes and cappucinos in no time at all.

Make coffee, lattes, cappucinos and more with with this single-serve unit from one of the biggest names in the game.

There are a slew of coffee makers to be had on Cyber Monday, or any other day, but few come in under $100 and give you this may amazing features. With a large 60oz. resevoir and a built-in steamer, you can cater to even the most discerning coffee drinker. Use standard K-cups to make anything from a hot cup of your favorite coffee to an iced latte and everything in between.

If you're still hanging on to that Mr. Coffee pot you think will never go out of style, now's your chance to upgrade and be the talk of the town.