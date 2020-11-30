Cyber Monday isn't over yet, meaning you still have time to save on holiday gifts for friends and family. There are endless deals available this year, but with so many choices, finding the perfect gift can prove to be quite the challenge.
Thankfully, it doesn't have to be.
We've rounded up a few of our favorite items that are on sale right now for Cyber Monday, and all of them are available for under $25. If you need some inspiration for quality, affordable gifts, here are a few places to help get you started.
Amazon Fire TV Stick Lite | $12 off at Amazon
You won't find a better streaming deal this Cyber Monday. For just $18, the Fire TV Stick Lite gives instant access to Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, and more — all on your TV. It supports HD streaming, comes with a remote that has voice controls, and is fully integrated with Alexa.
SoundPEATS TrueFree+ Wireless Earbuds | $18 off at Amazon
True wireless earbuds are everywhere these days, and thankfully, you no longer have to spend a ton of money to get a pair of them. Available for just $22 right now, the SoundPEATS TrueFree+ deliver great audio, 35-hour battery life, and a comfortable design.
Anker PowerCore Slim 10000 Power Bank | $17 off at Amazon
Power banks are a must-have accessory for anyone with a smartphone. This one from Anker delivers a massive 10,000mAh capacity (good for charging most phones at least twice), an 11-point safety system, and is covered by a free 18-month warranty.
SYLVANIA Smart+ LED Light Bulbs (4-Pack) | $11 off at Amazon
Smart bulbs are fun, convenient, and more affordable than ever thanks to Cyber Monday. SYLVANIA is offering this four-pack at an incredible price, with each bulb offering tons of color options, remote/voice controls, and custom timers.
C by GE A19 Smart LED Bulbs | $10 off at Amazon
This is a great alternative to the SYLVANIA bulbs if you don't care about having multiple colors and want to spend less cash. This bundle gives you two bulbs, both of which offer Alexa/Google Assistant integration, remote control access, and can be dimmed to be as bright or dim as you'd like.
Kasa Smart KP200 Plug by TP-Link | $10 off at Amazon
For the mega smart home enthusiast, there's the Kasa Smart KP200 Plug. This replaces the regular outlets in your home with added smart functionality, such as Google Assistant/Alexa controls. It also gives you remote access from anywhere and timer support. It's cheap and no hub is required!
Brita Everyday Water Filter Pitcher | $11 off at Amazon
A Brita filter may not be the most exciting gift, but if you know someone who needs it, this is a fantastic deal. This particular model can hold 10 cups of water, reduces 99% of lead found in drinking water, and you only need to change the filter twice per year.
Takeya Deluxe Cold Brew Coffee Maker | $14 off at Amazon
Cold brew — the nectar of the gods. There's no such thing as too much cold brew, and with this cold brew maker from Takeya, your loved one can have a cup whenever they want it. Add 14-16 tablespoons of medium roast, some water, and you'll have a fresh pitcher of cold brew in no time at all.
Hamilton Beach Digital Rice Cooker | $11 off at Amazon
This gadget from Hamilton Beach offers a ton of utility at a really low price. You can make rice, whole gains, hot cereal, steamed veggies, and more — all in this single, compact steamer. There are pre-programmed settings, along with a 2-in-1 rice rinser/steam basket to help perfect your dishes.
The Game of Life | $6 off at Amazon
One of the most classic and iconic board games is Hasbro's The Game of Life. Supporting two-four players, navigate your character through career decisions, starting a family, and buying your dream home. Whoever builds the most wealth/fortune wins!
Playskool Mr. Potato Head | $6 off at Amazon
Speaking of iconic, we have Mr. Potato Head. This makes for a perfect gift for toddlers/preschoolers, with this set including 35 pieces to customize Mr. Potato Head with all sorts of arms, hats, mouths, and more. The possibilities are endless!
Nerf Rampage N-Strike Elite Toy Blaster | $10 off at Amazon
Whether you're a kid, teen, or adult, there's fun to be had with Nerf's Rampage N-Strike blaster. Holding 25 dart drums, fast firing speeds, and a range of up to 90 feet, you have everything you need for endless battles in the backyard or living room.
Gillette Fusion Proshield Shave Gift Set | $9 off at Amazon
From faces, legs, and more, everyone needs to shave. This gift set from Gillette packs a ton of value, offering a premium edition of the Fusion5 ProShield handle, four ProShield blade refills, and a six-ounce bottle of Gillette Shave Cream.
Coleman Portable Butane Stove | $6 off at Amazon
Have an avid camper in your life? Treat them to the Coleman Portable Butane Stove! Featuring 7650 BTUs of cooking power, this stove can fit a 10-inch pan and lasts up to 1.25 hours on high heat. The porcelain design is easy to clean and you get a free carrying case with your purchase.
Ecolution Original Microwave Micro-Pop Porcorn Popper | $4 off at Amazon
Popcorn is a timeless treat that just about anyone can enjoy, and this microwave popper from Ecolution makes it easier than ever to make a batch! Ditch those unhealthy microwavable bags and use this instead to have a tasty snack in a healthy and convenient way!
