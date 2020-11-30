Cyber Monday isn't over yet, meaning you still have time to save on holiday gifts for friends and family. There are endless deals available this year, but with so many choices, finding the perfect gift can prove to be quite the challenge.

Thankfully, it doesn't have to be.

We've rounded up a few of our favorite items that are on sale right now for Cyber Monday, and all of them are available for under $25. If you need some inspiration for quality, affordable gifts, here are a few places to help get you started.