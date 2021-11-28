Runners who want to score a great deal on a smartwatch for Cyber Monday should check out the Garmin Forerunner 55. This wearable is already priced on the low end of the Garmin smartwatch lineup, but we're expecting it will be discounted for Cyber Monday. If you've been waiting for the right time to invest in a GPS smartwatch, you should definitely hop on this Cyber Monday Android smartwatch deal.

If you've been a runner for some time now, you probably know just how many different running watches there are to pick from. With that said, none of them hold a candle to Garmin's reputation for accuracy and advanced tracking features.

Some of the best Garmin smartwatches can be found in the Forerunner lineup. Whether you're buying your first running watch or you've dabbled a bit, there are endless options available to you. The Garmin Forerunner 55 is geared at runners who are seeking an entry-level smartwatch that's still packed with features.

This model is the successor to the Forerunner 45, which was a great starting point but it lacked key perks that runners look for. Fortunately, the Garmin Forerunner 55 does an amazing job at filling the blanks. It offers double the battery life, so users will get a full two weeks out of their watch. It also offers advanced running features, like PacePro technology, daily suggested workouts, finish time estimator, cadence alerts, and more.

The predecessor didn't offer women's health tracking, but the Garmin Forerunner 55 takes care of that. It also offers a more user-friendly design with quick release bands that are easy to swap out. Considering its low price tag, this is easily one of the best Android smartwatches for runners. If you're able to get it at a lower price for Cyber Monday, that's even more of a steal.

Where will the Cyber Monday Garmin Forerunner 55 deals be?

Many major retailers sell the Garmin Forerunner 55. Discounts will more than likely be available from all these sellers, including Amazon, Walmart, B&H, REI, and even Garmin.