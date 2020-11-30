Not every deal has to cost you money. While most of the Cyber Monday deals we're seeing today are pretty stellar, there are a select few you can snag completely free right now. Many of these offers are for various streaming services but what better way to stay entertained over the holidays than by trying out something new and discovering a show, movie, album, or book you really love?

The majority of the offers below are only eligible for new members, so you'll want to keep that in mind when you're trying to redeem any of them.

Kindle Unlimited 2-month Subscription | Free at Amazon

Having a Kindle Unlimited subscription is like getting a library card to a digital library that you can visit whenever you'd like! Right now Amazon is offering two months of access for free, saving you $20 off what you'd pay otherwise.

Amazon Kids+ 30-day Trial

Give your kids more to do at home with Amazon Kids+. This service offers access to a huge library of kid-friendly shows, movies, educational games and apps, and tons of books as well, and right now you can score a free 30-day trial! Another deal on the same page lets you start a 3-month Family Plan for just $2.99.

HBO Max 7-day Trial

Start a free 7-day trial at HBO Max to check out one of the newest services around. You'll be able to stream a wide selection of films and TV shows, from the Lord of the Rings series and DC films to legacy HBO shows like True Blood and The Wire.

Apple Music 3-month Membership

Get your free 3-month subscription to the streaming service with the widest library of music out there. You can use Apple Music on just about any device, not only those from Apple now.

fuboTV One-Week Trial

Your free one-week trial to fuboTV scores you access to over 100 live channels, cloud DVR access so you can watch whenever's convenient, and the ability to stream on up to three devices simultaneously.

Spotify 3-month Subscription

Spotify has great playlists, a huge variety of artists, and podcasts in one easy to use app. Today you can score a three-month membership to this service for free and save $30 in the process.

Hulu Free Trial

With lots of great content, and tons of original content, there's definitely something available to watch on Hulu. Today you can score a one-month trial for free to start watching shows like The Handmaid's Tale, Veronica Mars, and Marvel's Runaways. Hulu is also offering memberships for $1.99 monthly for an entire year through the end of the day.

Amazon Music Unlimited 3-month Membership

Amazon Music Unlimited is a streaming service that's accessible on tons of devices and features millions of songs that you can play on-demand or download to your device. It's entirely ad-free, too. Today you can score three months for free and start listening anywhere you go.

Amazon Prime Video 30-day Trial

Amazon Prime Video comes free with your Amazon Prime membership, but if you're not a Prime member already, you can start a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime to check out the service and see if it's a good fit for your household.

Philo

Unlock access to over 60 live TV channels with Philo's free 7-day trial. Philo costs just $20 per month, so it may be worth keeping active once your trial is over as it's the most affordable live TV streaming service out there currently.

Amazon Music HD 3-month Subscription

With over 50 million songs and great audio quality, you'd be silly not to try out this service for 90 days at no cost. It normally costs $14.99 monthly or $12.99 for Prime members, meaning you'll be saving $45 with this offer.

CBS All Access

Watch originals like Star Trek: Discovery or catch up on past seasons of shows like The Challenge, Survivor, and Big Brother. CBS offers a free 7-day trial of the service to new customers at this time.

YouTube TV

Watch over 80 live TV channels with your free trial of YouTube TV. Right now you can score two free weeks of access to see whether this service is worth keeping or not.

Peacock Premium

NBC's new streaming service Peacock has two paid plans starting at just $4.99 per month. You'll score your first week free when you start your membership now.

Plex Pass Lifetime Access

While this offer isn't free, we couldn't pass up this chance to share that the Plex Pass is now on sale for $90 when you use the promo code HOLIDAYHELP at checkout. You can unlock an additional $20 savings by changing the country to Brazil in the credit card payment section. It unlocks all the best, premium features of Plex — forever.

