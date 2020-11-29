Upgrading to a new monitor is always exciting, and finding the best Cyber Monday 4K monitor sales will save you some money on these pricey screens. Whether you're looking to step things up for productivity work, push your console or PC to the next level of gaming, or just want something that looks great for general use, we've got all the best 4K monitor sales for Cyber Monday.
LG 27UL850-W | $253 off at Amazon
LG's 27-inch 4K display is ideal for general purpose work at home or the office. Its IPS panel provides wide viewing angles, it delivers 99% sRGB color gamut coverage, and VESA DisplayHDR 400 certification means plenty of brightness and contrast. Connect with USB-C for easy cable management, or hook up with HDMI or DisplayPort to take advantage of AMD FreeSync for smoother gaming.
There are plenty of 4K monitor options out there, and we're tracking the best deals, sales, and discounts no matter what size or budget you're sticking with. Scroll on for many more savings.
Today's best 4K monitor Cyber Monday deals
- Acer ET322QK — $350 (Was $400)
- HP ENVY 27 — $430 (Was $500)
- Lenovo ThinkVision P32u — $679 (Was $1,349)
- Samsung U32J590UQN - $270 (Was $370)
- Lenovo ThinkVision T27p — $349 (Was $499)
- Dell UltraSharp U3219Q - $790 (Was $1,050)
- BenQ EW2780U — $476 (Was $550
- BenQ EL2870U — $300 (Was $499)
Best 4K Pro and Home Monitor Deals
4K monitors meant for professional work generally provide excellent color reproduction (necessary for photo and video editing) and some advanced features depending on usage. If you're shopping for something for general use at home, leaning toward some entertainment-focused features is always wide. Here are some of the best 4K monitor deals for those focused on specialized tasks or who just need a new high-res display for the family room.
Dell U3219Q | $260 off at Dell
Save over $250 on the 32-inch Dell UltraSharp 4K USB-C Monitor today at Dell in a Cyber Monday deal that likely won't last long. This USB-C monitor is a stellar pick for home offices with its bright, Ultra HD display that is also suitable for watching videos and gaming. TechRadar even named it as one of the best business gadgets of 2020.
LG 43UN700-B | $130 off at Best Buy
LG's 43-inch UltraFine 4K UHD Monitor is now discounted by more than $130 at Best Buy. This monitor features USB-C connectivity for data transfer for power delivery up to 60W, along with a DisplayPort, four HDMI ports, two USB 3.0 ports, built-in 10W speakers, HDR10 support, and more to help make it one of the most versatile monitors on the market right now.
Lenovo ThinkVision P32u | $670 off at Lenovo
Lenovo's ThinkVision P32u is a 32-inch 4K display that offers 99.5% AdobeRGB, 100% sRGB, 100% BT.709, and 98.2% DCI-P3 color reproduction, making it ideal for professional work. Thunderbolt 3 in and out gives you easy connectivity, the stand is completely ergonomic, and there's hardly any bezel for a sharp look.
BenQ EW2780U | $74 off at Amazon
The 27-inch BenQ EW2780U is marketed as an entertainment monitor, complete with 99% sRGB color reproduction and HDRi support for a beautiful picture. The dual speakers and subwoofer put out above-average audio, and there's even a cinema mode that drops the frame rate down to 24 FPS. Connect with USB-C, HDMI, or DisplayPort.
Best 4K Gaming Monitor Deals
Looking to push your PC or console for some high-res 4K gaming? Monitors with appropriate specs are usually relatively expensive, but Cyber Monday is a great time to save money.
BenQ EL2870U | $199 off at Amazon
The 28-inch BenQ EL2870U has a TN panel with 1ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate, and AMD FreeSync variable refresh rate technology to pair well with Radeon graphics cards. Connect with HDMI or DisplayPort, and take advantage of dual built-in speakers for gaming without a headset.
Acer ET322QK | $50 off at Amazon
Acer's 32-inch 4K gaming monitor gives you more high-res screen real estate, ideal for those with lots of room on a desk. The VA panel offers a 60Hz refresh rate, 4ms response time, and AMD FreeSync tech to reduce screen tearing. Connect with DisplayPort or HDMI and enjoy full ergonomic stand adjustments for an easy setup.
Samsung UJ59 | $100 off at Best Buy
Samsung's UJ59 Series 32-inch 4K UHD Monitor is now $100 off at Best Buy while supplies last. Along with a 4ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate, this LED monitor features FreeSync technology, two HDMI and DisplayPort inputs, wide viewing angles, Picture-in-Picture mode, and MagicBright technology.
Best 4K Monitors Deals Under $500
Need a great 4K monitor and want to spend around or less than $500? Check out these Cyber Monday deals on quality displays that won't break the bank.
LG 27UL600-W 27-inch 4K IPS monitor | $150 off
LG's 27-inch screen includes VESA certified DisplayHDR 400 for awesome image quality. It has a 5 ms response time and 60Hz refresh rate. Includes AMD FreeSync tech, two HDMI ports, and one DisplayPort. IPS panel has 178-degree viewing angles.
Dell S2721Q | $120 off at Dell
Dell is full of monitor deals, but this 27-inch model is one of the most affordable 4K options you'll find there. Right now Dell is offering $120 off the Dell S2721Q 4K UHD Monitor for Cyber Monday while supplies last.
Samsung UR55 | $90 off at Best Buy
Pick up this 28-inch 4K Samsung UR55 Series IPS Monitor on sale at $90 off its regular cost as an early Black Friday deal at Best Buy. It offers a nearly bezel-less display that can be seen from any angle and superfluid motion with AMD FreeSync.
Samsung UR590C | $100 off at B&H
Samsung doesn't kid around with its displays, and if you need a curved 4K display, the 32-inch UR590C is a top choice. It has an outstanding picture with concise contrast and color, almost no bezel, and plenty of connectivity options, including HDMI and DisplayPort.
BenQ PD2700U | $40 off at Best Buy
One of the more versatile monitors on our list is the 27-inch BenQ DesignVue PD Series IPS LED 4K UHD Monitor. It's a great option for creatives as it's able to produce highly accurate, vibrant colors and can swivel its screen vertically or horizontally. Today's deal saves you $40 off its usual cost.
HP ENVY 27 | $70 off at Best Buy
HP's ENVY 27 is a great way to add a 27-inch display to your home or office without spending a whole lot. The slim bezel makes the picture appear to stretch from edge to edge, the anti-glare finish cuts out the threat from overhead office lighting, and the 99% sRGB color gamut coverage makes for a colorful picture. Connect with HDMI or DisplayPort and enjoy dual USB-C ports for extra connectivity.
Getting the best 4K monitor deal for you
When shopping for a new 4K monitor, there are a few things to keep in mind. First, you want to be sure you actually need 4K; going with FHD or QHD can, in many cases, save you a significant amount of money. 4K is a big step up in terms of the resolution, but 1080p and 1440p are still great for casual use.
If you're focused on gaming, going with the lower resolutions generally means you're going to get better refresh rates and response times from lesser performance hardware. If you are going all-in on gaming, be sure your PC or console is going to be able to handle the extra load.
During Cyber Monday, try setting a budget and sticking to it. You'll be happier with your purchase if you manage not to overspend. It's tempting when you see a big-ticket item with a huge percentage saved, even when the item is still over your budget after deal pricing. In a lot of cases where a deal seems too good to be true, checking a website like CamelCamelCamel can let you know the price history of an item.
