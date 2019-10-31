What you need to know
- Visible is launching a new Party Pay option that offers steep discounts for grouping up with friends.
- You can get a maximum of $15 off for a party of four.
- Each user retains their unlimited talk, text, hotspot, and data privileges on Verizon's 4G network.
When we reviewed Visible's $40 per month unlimited everything offering, we came away impressed. But if that $40 fee for unlimited access to Verizon's 4G network is still a little too steep for you, you might want to look at the carrier's new Party Pay promotion.
Unlike the family plans that you're familiar with from other carriers, Party Pay is, for one, not actually restricted to just your family and friends. You can join a party with any Joe, Janice, Jamie, or Jessica. That's also the maximum number of people allowed in a party: four.
Once that's done, you can enjoy the same Visible plan that you were using before, except with the bonus of additional savings for teaming up with others. Because things are always more fun with others, right? The introvert in me would disagree, but...I digress. Here's how Visible's Party Pay plans work out, based on how many members are in a party:
- Parties of two will pay $35/mo each
- Parties of three will pay $30/mo each
- Parties of four will pay $25/mo each
Crucially, party members will not be sharing data. It's the same package as your existing, individual Visible contract, just at a lower cost. Since the company promises unlimited data anyways, sharing data would be a moot point.
The only caveat? As we mentioned in our review, Visible currently only supports a select number of devices in the Android realm (iPhones fare much better). Also, while data speeds are currently uncapped, this is a temporary measure, and the company has remained infuriatingly tight-lipped so far as to if, and when, a speed cap may be reimposed, or what the capped speeds will be. Something to consider if you're looking to switch from your current carrier over to Visible.
A clear winner
Visible
Unlimited access to Verizon's network at a great price.
There are plenty of pre-paid networks out there, but Verizon's unmatched service powers very few of them. If that's what you're after, Visible makes an offer that's tough to beat — unlimited talk, text, and data for $40/month. So long as you have one of the supported Android phones, it's an incredible offer.
