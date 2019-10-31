When we reviewed Visible's $40 per month unlimited everything offering, we came away impressed. But if that $40 fee for unlimited access to Verizon's 4G network is still a little too steep for you, you might want to look at the carrier's new Party Pay promotion.

Unlike the family plans that you're familiar with from other carriers, Party Pay is, for one, not actually restricted to just your family and friends. You can join a party with any Joe, Janice, Jamie, or Jessica. That's also the maximum number of people allowed in a party: four.

Once that's done, you can enjoy the same Visible plan that you were using before, except with the bonus of additional savings for teaming up with others. Because things are always more fun with others, right? The introvert in me would disagree, but...I digress. Here's how Visible's Party Pay plans work out, based on how many members are in a party:

Parties of two will pay $35/mo each

Parties of three will pay $30/mo each

Parties of four will pay $25/mo each

Crucially, party members will not be sharing data. It's the same package as your existing, individual Visible contract, just at a lower cost. Since the company promises unlimited data anyways, sharing data would be a moot point.

The only caveat? As we mentioned in our review, Visible currently only supports a select number of devices in the Android realm (iPhones fare much better). Also, while data speeds are currently uncapped, this is a temporary measure, and the company has remained infuriatingly tight-lipped so far as to if, and when, a speed cap may be reimposed, or what the capped speeds will be. Something to consider if you're looking to switch from your current carrier over to Visible.