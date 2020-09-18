What you need to know
- Duck-and-cover shooter Crisis VRigade 2 should be making its way to the Oculus Quest and Oculus Quest 2.
- The original Crisis VRigade featured outlandish scenarios and gameplay similar to classic arcade games like Time Crisis.
- It is not yet known if Crisis VRigade 2 will be available on the Oculus Store or through Sidequest.
Now that the Oculus Quest 2 is official, we reached out to Crisis VRigade developer Diego Martín on Twitter to find out how the port of Crisis VRigade 2 was going and were pleasantly surprised at the response we received. Not only does it seem like the Oculus Quest port of Crisis VRigade 2 is going well, but it looks to be making its way to the Oculus Quest 2, as well.
The Crisis VRigade series should appeal to anyone who might have enjoyed light-gun games like House of the Dead or Time Crisis, as it's a duck-and-cover type shooter that sees players in the role of a law enforcement officer whose job it is to save the day in a number of outlandish scenarios.
I have a hunch that CV2 may be feasible on both... 😉— Diego Martín (@diempuntoes) September 18, 2020
Crisis VRigade 2 joined its predecessor as one of the best shooters on PSVR when it released a few months back, and for good reason. It's an incredibly fun title that harkens back to the days where you'd go to the arcade and play shooters like Time Crisis with your friends for hours. The original Crisis VRigade added co-op multiplayer this past March on the Oculus Quest and has been one of the most popular multiplayer titles since its debut.
It's not clear yet if Crisis VRigade 2 will be making its way officially to the Oculus Store or if it'll need to be sideloaded like the original. While Sidequest has been a huge boon for indie developers on the Oculus Quest, it's still an extra couple of steps that users have to take in order to play games. Have you played the original Crisis VRigade at all, and are you looking forward to spending some time in the sequel? Let us know in the comments, and in the meantime check out the gameplay release trailer below.
