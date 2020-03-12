What you need to know
- Google Stadia is a game streaming service.
- It's getting a lot of interesting games in the coming weeks to months.
- Today, Ubisoft announced that its open-world racing experience, The Crew 2, was joining Stadia.
- You can purchase a Stadia bundle for $130 through the Google Store.
Updated March 12, 2020: The Crew 2's official Twitter account deleted the old tweet and posted a new one. In a reply, it was also confirmed that the game launches on March 25.
The Crew 2 is an open-world racing game that has had its fair share of ups and downs in recent months. While the game is seen as a marked improvement over The Crew, it's still not on the level of the Forza Horizon series when it comes to its technical ambitions. However, Ubisoft is committed to the experience and keeps on releasing expansions. The latest added demolition derby.
Today, Ubisoft said that the game was coming to Google Stadia. No other details were provided on Twitter, but it may hit Stadia this month just like The Division 2. Monopoly is coming to the service in April. We'll keep you posted as soon as we know more.
See America, Own America: The Crew 2 is coming to @GoogleStadia! pic.twitter.com/tqbfAKaofC— The Crew 2 (@TheCrewGame) March 12, 2020
Do you like The Crew 2? Have you played it? Let us know. Additionally, do you use Stadia and what do you think of the service?
Everything you need
Stadia: Premiere Edition
A good way to start
This bundle includes everything you need to get started with Stadia. It includes the controller, Chromecast Ultra, Destiny 2, Samurai Shodown, and three months of the Stadia Pro subscription for you and a friend. It's a great way to begin your game streaming journey.
Pick up the parts
Chromecast Ultra
High-quality streaming
You can buy everything together or you can get just the basics for Stadia. The Chromecast Ultra is available to purchase now and lets you stream 4K TV as well as play games.
All you need
Stadia Controller
A firm grip on what's needed
The Stadia Controller is all you need to use Stadia if you already have the Chromecast Ultra. You can also use it on your other devices. Get the Wasabi colored one, it's gorgeous.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
EU wants to extend the lifespan of mobile devices with 'right to repair'
The EU is proposing a "right to repair" rule along with several other initiatives that would make electronics last longer and stay out of the landfill. It even plans to offer incentives to manufacturers for producing sustainable products and put a stop to planned obsolescence.
How to easily make hand sanitizer at home when all the stores run out
Coronaviruses spread through human contact, and the best way to ensure you're protected is by washing your hands or using a hand sanitizer. Hand sanitizers have seen a huge spike in demand in recent weeks, but thankfully you can make your own at home.
What material do you wish smartphones were made out of?
From glass, plastic, leather, and more, our phones have been made out of a lot of different materials. Which one do you prefer and why?
The best DualShock 4 controller charging docks
PowerA DualShock 4 Controller Charging Station delivers a stellar product that doesn't take up much room, is easy to use, and will make sure you don't have to spend extra energy making sure your controllers are charging.