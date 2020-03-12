The Crew 2 is an open-world racing game that has had its fair share of ups and downs in recent months. While the game is seen as a marked improvement over The Crew, it's still not on the level of the Forza Horizon series when it comes to its technical ambitions. However, Ubisoft is committed to the experience and keeps on releasing expansions. The latest added demolition derby.

Today, Ubisoft said that the game was coming to Google Stadia. No other details were provided on Twitter, but it may hit Stadia this month just like The Division 2. Monopoly is coming to the service in April. We'll keep you posted as soon as we know more.

See America, Own America: The Crew 2 is coming to @GoogleStadia! pic.twitter.com/tqbfAKaofC — The Crew 2 (@TheCrewGame) March 12, 2020

Do you like The Crew 2? Have you played it? Let us know. Additionally, do you use Stadia and what do you think of the service?