Today, Google is announcing that Crayta is now 100% free-to-play for everyone on Stadia across any device. Previously, Crayta was a buy-to-play title, although it's remained one of several free Stadia Pro games included with the optional subscription ever since it launched nearly a year ago. Crayta is also one of the best Stadia games in my opinion.

The new Starter Edition (free) includes the entire base game with all playing and creating tools and a set of starter cosmetics; the Premium Edition ($40) includes everything in the Starter Edition, plus a 'Premium Pack' of cosmetics, four extra theme packs, and 500 in-game credits; and finally the Deluxe Edition ($60) contains everything in the Premium Edition, plus one more theme pack and 1,000 additional in-game credits.

This is good news for fans of Google's cloud gaming service after the troubling news of Stadia Games & Entertainment's closure. Although Crayta doesn't have the same level of popularity or mainstream recognition of games like Roblox or Minecarft, it does has the building blocks in place (pun intended) to be a hit. Just like Roblox, Crayta is built on the Lua programming language and has a tremendous amount of flexibility, especially when you consider the cloud-based nature of a title like this.

"Making a single version of Crayta that then runs on multiple devices has also been very liberating for us," says Chris Swan, Publishing Director at Unit 2 Games. "We would normally have had to add many more engineers to our company in order to support living room TV, PC, and mobile versions of our game…Being able to create and collaborate so seamlessly and easily has really helped people to get stuck in."

In many ways, Crayta is essentially two products in one. You've got the "player" version of Crayta, which is essentially a hub world that acts as a connective tissue between various custom worlds and mini games. Then you've got the "creator" version of Crayta in which someone can build a game using their gamepad or phone or dive into the backend of the coding on a PC browser.

Crayta was also the first demonstration of State Share Beta for Stadia, a feature that officially rolled out with the Hitman trilogy last month. In Crayta, this feature lets you share a URL with someone and have them immediately jump into a game you have built.

In fact, if you want to try it out for yourself, click on one of these links Google provided to test it out. Each of them will take you directly into a custom user-made game to see what is possible with Crayta. These are all user-made options selected by Google: