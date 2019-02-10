Daniel Bader, Andrew Martonik, and Russell Holly have a look at the Moto G7 series of phones. 2019 is shaping up to be a good year for budget devices. This leads them to ask the question: Why even buy an expensive phone anymore?
They also dive into the Samsung One UI and Android Pie update, and spend a little time on Galaxy S10 rumors. Lastly, they cover AT&T's fake 5G and discuss Sprint's lawsuit against them for false advertising.
Show Notes and Links:
Sponsors:
- Thrifter.com: All the best deals from Amazon, Best Buy, and more, fussily curated and constantly updated.
