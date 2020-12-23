The Corsair K70 RGB Mk.2 Low Profile mechanical keyboard has dropped to $84.99 at Best Buy. This is part of Best Buy's deals of the day, and the price won't last for very long. While this keyboard seems to be low on stock at most places, it usually sells for around $115 or even as high as $130 at other retailers. This is one of the best prices we've seen, even beating out previous deals we've shared.

Corsair's K70 Mk.2 keyboard uses a low profile design that means the keys don't travel as far, and the Cherry MX Speed switches are designed for a smooth, linear experience with only a 1.2mm actuation. The slim design is lets you fit this keyboard in just about any desktop setup.

Like other K70 keyboards, this one is made with aircraft-grade anodized brushed aluminum. It's a very durable construction designed to last you forever. The design also includes a USB pass-through port that you can use to hook up additional USB devices like a mouse or a headset. That's super helpful, especially if you use a standing desk or have an ergonomic keyboard/mouse tray. Most mice don't have very long cables, so it's nice to just plug it into the keyboard.

The backlighting features per-key dynamic multi-color RGB settings. You have nearly unlimited color options, and you can control the lights and brightness for each key individually. There are also macros you can customize. The keyboard has 8MB of onboard profile storage you can use to store multiple profiles for the lighting and macros. Use Corsair's iCue software to program everything as much as you want.

While this is one of Best Buy's regular deals of the day, you should know there's a larger sale going on at Best Buy all this week called the Last Second Savings Event. It's your chance to save hundreds and find some last minute gift ideas.