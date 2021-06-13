It's a summer for sofa-bound soccer fans to savour. With Euro 2020 in full flow on the other side of the world, its South American equivalent will be taking place at the same time.

Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of every Copa America 2021 match no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.

While the Euro's can boast having the likes of Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé on show, the Copa America can argue it will have the game's biggest entertainers showing off their skills, with Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez all set to grace the tournament.

Originally intended to take place in Colombia, major protests against the government saw the tournament moved to Argentina, only for rising COVID numbers forced another change of plans, with the competition shifting across a border once more, and now set to take place somewhat controversially in Brazil.

The stand-in host nation are the pre-tournament favorites, and will be looking to retain the trophy having beaten Peru in the 2019 final two years ago.

Out to topple their big rivals will be Argentina, who are looking to win the trophy for the first time since 1993, with Lionel Messi desperately hoping to lead his side to glory in what could be the Barcelona star's last appearance in the tournament.

Read on for your full guide to watching Copa America 2021 online, and live stream every match for free.

Copa America 2021: Where and when?

Taking place between June 13 and July 11, 2021, this year's tournament will now be hosted in Brazil after a late switch from Argentina due to coronavirus concerns.

Matches will be played in Brasília, Goiânia, Cuiabá and Rio de Janeiro, with the final set to take place at the iconic Maracanã stadium.

A full schedule of matches can be found at the bottom of the page.

Watch Copa America 2021 online from outside your country

We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Copa America 2021 further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching a match, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

