It's a summer for sofa-bound soccer fans to savour. With Euro 2020 in full flow on the other side of the world, its South American equivalent will be taking place at the same time.
Read on for full details on how to get a live stream of every Copa America 2021 match no matter where you are in the world with our guide below.
While the Euro's can boast having the likes of Ronaldo, Harry Kane and Kylian Mbappé on show, the Copa America can argue it will have the game's biggest entertainers showing off their skills, with Neymar, Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez all set to grace the tournament.
Originally intended to take place in Colombia, major protests against the government saw the tournament moved to Argentina, only for rising COVID numbers forced another change of plans, with the competition shifting across a border once more, and now set to take place somewhat controversially in Brazil.
The stand-in host nation are the pre-tournament favorites, and will be looking to retain the trophy having beaten Peru in the 2019 final two years ago.
Out to topple their big rivals will be Argentina, who are looking to win the trophy for the first time since 1993, with Lionel Messi desperately hoping to lead his side to glory in what could be the Barcelona star's last appearance in the tournament.
Read on for your full guide to watching Copa America 2021 online, and live stream every match for free.
Copa America 2021: Where and when?
Taking place between June 13 and July 11, 2021, this year's tournament will now be hosted in Brazil after a late switch from Argentina due to coronavirus concerns.
Matches will be played in Brasília, Goiânia, Cuiabá and Rio de Janeiro, with the final set to take place at the iconic Maracanã stadium.
A full schedule of matches can be found at the bottom of the page.
Watch Copa America 2021 online from outside your country
We have details of all the U.S., UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of Copa America 2021 further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching a match, but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the location of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web.
How to watch Copa America 2021 online in the U.S.
Fox Sports has exclusive English language broadcast rights to Copa America 2021 matches in the US.
If you're a subscriber to the network as part of your cable package, you can stream all the action via its streaming platform.
If you're not a cable TV customer, then check out over-the-top streaming service FuboTV which carries a host of premium TV channels including Fox Sports. Better still, if you're new to the service you can take advantage of a free 7-day trial. After the trial ends, the service costs $65 a month for 120 channels.
Fubo TV
Since FuboTV carries Fox Sports, you can use it to tune in and watch Copa America live action from anywhere, whether it be your phone, tablet, computer, or TV.
How to stream Copa America 2021 live in the UK for FREE
Viewers in the UK can watch all the action from Copa America 2021 for free live on the BBC. The public service broadcaster will also be showing every match via its BBC iPlayer streaming service for UK TV license holders.
If you aren't in the country during the Copa America, using a VPN will allow you to watch every match just like you would if you were at home.
BBC iPlayer
Stream the BBC's coverage of the Copa America for free online with BBC iPlayer.
Live stream Copa America 2021 live in Australia
Footy mad Aussies can watch all 51 matches of Copa America 2021 live via Optus Sport. Optus's coverage is available to stream via mobile and tablet with the network's app, while cord-cutters can also access the service on Fetch TV, Chromecast or Apple TV.
Optus Sport
Optus Sport is your go-to for Euro 2020 coverage in Australia. You can subscribe monthly for $15 or pay for a year upfront at $139 to save a little cash.
Live stream Copa America 2021 in Canada
Canadian viewers will be able to watch every match of Copa America 2021 via Spanish-language channel Univision. The network's coverage can also be watched via its Univision Now streaming service.
Copa America 2021: Full schedule
All times in ET.
June 13
- Brazil vs. Venezuela, 5 p.m.
- Colombia vs. Ecuador, 8 p.m.
June 14
- Argentina vs. Chile, 5 p.m.
- Paraguay vs. Bolivia, 8 p.m.
June 17
- Colombia vs. Venezuela, 5 p.m.
- Peru vs. Brazil, 8 p.m.
**June 18*8
- Chile vs. Bolivia, 5 p.m.
- Argentina vs. Uruguay, 8 p.m.
June 20
- Venezuela vs. Ecuador, 5 p.m.
- Colombia vs. Peru, 8 p.m.
June 21
- Uruguay vs. Chile, 5 p.m.
- Argentina vs. Paraguay, 8 p.m.
June 23
- Ecuador vs. Peru, 5 p.m.
- Brazil vs. Colombia, 8 p.m.
June 24
- Bolivia vs. Uruguay, 5 p.m.
- Chile vs. Paraguay, 8 p.m.
June 27
- Ecuador vs. Brazil, 5 p.m.
- Venezuela vs. Peru, 8 p.m.
June 28
- Uruguay vs. Paraguay, 5 p.m.
- Argentina vs. Bolivia, 8 p.m.
July 2
- Quarterfinal 1, 7 p.m.
July 3
- Quarterfinal 2, 7 p.m.
July 4
- Quarterfinal 3, 6 p.m.
- Quarterfinal 4, 9 p.m.
July 6
- Semifinal 1, 7 p.m.
July 7
- Semifinal 2, 9 p.m.
July 10
- Third-place match, 6 p.m.
- Final, 8 p.m.
